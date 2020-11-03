Michael Che Reacts To Wayne’s Trump EndorsementHe Puts Cough Syrup At Sprite!!

Comedian Micheal Che does not believe we need to be amazed about Lil Wayne endorsing Donald Trump — also took a swipe at him SNL.

“Lil Wayne satisfied with President Donald Trump this week to talk about President Trump’s foogoo strategy for the Black community — that I do not really understand what it is called,” Michael stated. “Many were amazed with Lil Wayne’s approval of President Donald Trump however remember the Lil Wayne sets cough syrup into his sprite, therefore.”

He also added,”Rappers aren’t Black leaders. They are simply rappers. Quit negotiating together. They just do so with Black folks….rappers are too active to become leaders.”

Lil Wayne came out as a Trump supporter a week:”@realdonaldtrump @potus apart from what he has done so much with criminal reformthe platinum program will provide the community actual possession,” the rapper composed. “He listened to what we needed to say now and ensured he can and will do it.”

Lil Wayne fans were startled.