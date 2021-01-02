Michael Blackson Claims COVID Lowered His Sex Drive, Recommends Vaccine

Participate in online video written content Exclusive TMZ.com

Michael Blackson has a incredibly significant explanation why persons ought to get the COVID vaccine … he states it really is far better than getting the virus, which he promises remaining his penis limp.

We bought the comic doing some getaway searching on Rodeo Generate in Bev Hills, and he informed us he had COVID and it sucked, which is explanation adequate in his intellect to do every little thing you can to protect from the virus.

Michael’s encouraging individuals to get vaccinated so they will not experience his destiny … a bout with the ‘rona and a “limp d***.” It is really the COVID symptom you do not hear a great deal about, but undoubtedly you should not want to expertise.

If the small sexual intercourse generate just isn’t plenty of to make you fear COVID’s wrath and head straight for the vaccination line, contemplate this … Michael suggests the virus also had him pooping himself.

Michael is aware he is not going to be amongst the initially to get the vaccine, but he tells us why he’ll sign up for Barack Obama and other celebs in advertising the shot.

Enjoy video content material TMZ.com

The significant question now … will Michael’s working experience be enough to change Offset‘s vaccine stance?!?