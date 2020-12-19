Michael Ball and Alfie Boe online video: Enjoy Michael and Alfie sing Les Miserables together | New music | Leisure

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe sing collectively a fantastic deal, as effectively as undertaking on stage jointly. They also show up alongside one another on communicate shows, speaking about their perform and impending albums. They have now moved into Xmas tunes with their most current joint album, Together at Xmas.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have sung alongside one another a lot of moments, obtaining released a range of studio albums as effectively as operating jointly on stage.

Their initially album jointly came out in November 2016, called With each other.

Together provided songs from the musicals, which the pair have sung on stage, as effectively as pop covers like Christina Perri’s A Thousand Many years.

The very first was Convey Him Property, from Les Miserables, though other well-known musical hits provided Someplace from West Aspect Tale and Above the Rainbow, from The Wizard of Oz.

Read Extra: James Bond actors: Qualified describes how stars have taken care of manhood