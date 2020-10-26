Michael B. Jordan in Talks to Make Directorial Debut with ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan is currently in talks to create his directorial debut!

Film studio MGM is focusing on building a third installment from the Creed film show along with also the 33-year old celebrity is allegedly considering directing it, in accordance with Deadline.

Michael is currently planning on reprising his position as Adonis Creed at the Creed III, however he’s currently contemplating directing the film too. This will indicate his directorial debut.

Creed III are the first installment in the Rocky franchise, dating back into the first starring Sylvester Stallone that premiered in 1977.

The very first Creed film premiered in 2015, and has been led at Ryan Coogler. Creed II premiered in 2018, and has been led at Steve Caple Jr. Michael functioned as an executive producer to the sequel.

