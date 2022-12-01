Michael B Jordan Girlfriend: Is He Broke up With Lynn Harvey!

Michael started his career in the spotlight as a child model but is now an actor and producer. He has already appeared on a number of prestigious lists, being hailed as an “actor to watch” and a breakout star early in his career. He reportedly purchased a home in 2018 for himself and his parents to live in while they both reside in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Michael has won several accolades and has been nominated for numerous more, including the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for his work in Black Panther. With Creed III, which is scheduled for release in November 2022, the actor will make his directing debut.

Jonathan Majors, who plays the title character in the Creed series, recently said that Michael has intentions to make the film much more personal now that he is in charge of directing it. Michael is definitely attempting to do something different with this Creed, according to Majors, who spoke with NME in an interview. Something a little bit more personal.

Who Are Michael B. Jordan’s Ex-Wives and Does He Currently Have a Girlfriend

The actor Michael B. Jordan has always kept his personal life private, but he has been associated with a wide variety of women, including actresses, singers, and models.

His most recent romance lasted almost two years, and it was with model Lori Harvey.

Jordan’s lone known relationship to date has been with this person, and while they were dating, they shared adorable photos on their social media accounts.

These have subsequently been taken down by both sides, and it seems like the relationship is finished.

Here is an exhaustive list of all of MBJ’s relationships, both rumored and real.

Also: James Marsden Girlfriend: Whom He Dating Now?

Lori Harvey (2021-2022)

After months of dating rumors, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan openly announced their relationship at the start of 2021.

Model Lori Harvey, 25, has American television celebrity Steve Harvey as her stepfather.

Jordan has never previously made a relationship of his known publicly before this one.

Fans discovered the model had deleted all images of the Black Panther star from her Instagram, which led to the couple’s breakup in early June 2022.

The pair was “totally saddened” about their split, according to a person close to them, and they “still adore” each other.

By uploading and then removing an Instagram story with a car’s license plate that read “DUMP HIM,” Lori Harvey recently poked fun at her ex.

Despite the fact that the Creed actor was not specifically mentioned in the article, it is likely about her ex-beau given the timing and quick removal of the piece.

Also: Chord Overstreet Girlfriend: Is He Dating Camelia Somers!

Asserting that Cindy Bruna (2019)

After a meal in New York City in May of 2019, Jordan and Bruna became the center of attention.

While sources stated that the duo spent four hours wining and dining at the Italian eatery, it was the last time they were spotted together.

Cindy is a french model, who has modeled for Prada and Calvin Klein among others.