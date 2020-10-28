Mets decline options on Ramos, Chirinos and Frazier

NEW YORK – The Mets diminished 2021 choices Wednesday on catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos and forth on infielder Todd Frazier, enabling all three to qualify for free agency.

Ramos has a $1.5 million buyout as opposed to a $10 million salary for the next year, finishing a contract that guaranteed him 19 million to 2 seasons.

Chirinos gets a $1 million buyout as opposed to a 6.5 million salary for the next year, finishing contract that he initially signed with Texas that assured him . 75 million. )

Frazier has a $1.5 million buyout as opposed to a $5. 75 million salary for the next year, finishing a contract that he initially signed with Texas that guaranteed him $5 million.

Ramos, 33, struck. 239 because of his lowest average as 2015 along with five homers and 15 RBIs at the pandemic-shortened year old. The two wheeled All-Star signed with the Mets at 2018.

Chirinos was obtained Aug. 31 in Texas along with also the 36-year old batted. 162 with one homer and seven RBIs this season, for example. 219 with one homer and five RBIs for the Mets.

Frazier was acquired Aug. 31 in the Rangers later spending 2018 and 2019 together with the Mets. The prior All-Star batted. 236 with four homers and 12 RBIs, for example. 224 with 2 homers and five RBIs for the Mets.

