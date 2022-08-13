Metropcs Phones: Best Metro by T-Mobile Phones in 2022

The top Metro by T-Mobile smartphones is ideal for the cost-effective wireless provider. In fact, Metro by T-Mobile provides outstanding coverage across the country, according to our LTE network testing. A top-notch smartphone or a cost-effective choice are both guaranteed to function on the network.

Metro is the top-performing prepaid carrier we evaluated because its performance is in line with that of its parent company, T-Mobile. Metro is also our preferred discount carrier because you can receive a lot of data for just $40 per month (taxes and fees included).

Metro by T-Mobile offers several of the same phones that are provided by carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. And some of those just so happen to be the best phones you can purchase right now, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Top forthcoming devices like the Galaxy S21 should also be available at Metro.

Customers of Metro are free to choose between budget phones and high-end models, and you can even bring your own compatible phone if you don’t mind paying full price without carrier subsidies. The top phones that Metro currently sells are shown below.

Which Metro by T-Mobile Phones Are the Best?

Since many of the phones on our list of the top Metro by T-Mobile phones are also among the finest phones overall, you may recognize a lot of them.

This ranges from more economical devices like the durable Moto G Stylus, feature-rich Samsung Galaxy A53, and giant-killing iPhone SE to considerably more expensive ones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max (2022).

If you’re searching for a new, high-performance phone from the budget carrier but don’t mind forgoing a big OLED display for a more affordable price, the iPhone SE is unquestionably our top selection. If you want a 5G-capable phone but don’t want to spend a lot of money, you may also purchase the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, one of the most expensive devices Metro sells, is at the other end of the spectrum and is among the devices that can connect to Metro’s 5G network.

Read More: Cannabis Free Cigarettes: How The Startup Behind India’s First Hemp Cigarettes Hopes to Bring ‘solace’ to Its Users

Check out The Galaxy S21 Fe if You’re Looking for An Inexpensive Android Flagship.

Of course, you are under no need to buy a phone from Metro if you don’t want to; as a GSM-based carrier on the T-Mobile network, Metro accepts unlocked phones from all manufacturers, so you are free to use a phone you already possess. Giving the following phones a look is worthwhile because Metro also provides opportunities to save on specific models in its shop if you switch from another carrier and port your number over in the process.

The top Metro by T-Mobile mobile devices

I Phone Se, First (2022)

The iPhone SE, which costs $429, is now the least expensive iPhone model that Apple produces and offers excellent performance. Customers receive a 12-megapixel camera system that takes advantage of the brand’s most recent computational photography techniques in addition to an A15 Bionic CPU, the same one found inside the iPhone 13. (Well, aside from the Night mode.)

Given its relatively small battery, the iPhone SE undoubtedly doesn’t offer the longest battery life of any iPhone. If you can, you should invest an additional $50 to upgrade to 128GB of storage. For Metro by T-Mobile customers, the SE is definitely worth considering due to its premium features, which include wireless charging and water resistance, especially given that it supports sub-6GHz and C-band 5G.

Read More: Rowan Atkinson Net Worth: A Closer Look Into [profession] Life, Career, & Lifestyle in 2022!

The One Plus Nord N20 5 G

Reminding people that 5G phones don’t have to be prohibitively expensive is the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is one of the best value-for-money smartphones, with a price of $289 – a startlingly cheap cost for a handset that can connect to T-5G Mobile’s network.

If you choose this phone, you can anticipate a lengthy battery life — in our test, approximately eleven and a half hours. Although we thought the macro and monochrome lenses were needless additions, the cameras function reasonably well in the daytime. The Nord N20 5G also features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Although there are sacrifices, this offers the greatest 5G value on Metro.

I Os 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple’s most recent and greatest smartphone, astounded everyone with how outstanding it is. It is enormous, gorgeous, and capable of carrying out any task you might ask of it. You’ll be blown away by everything, from the cameras to the display. The performance is astounding, and the battery life is excellent.

Read More: How to Screenshot on Chromebook: Best Ways to Screenshot on A Chromebook

Advertisement

Additionally, it features Apple’s brand-new MagSafe technology, which debuted on the iPhone 12 series. The biggest criticism you could level at the iPhone 12 Pro Max is really its size, which some people may find cumbersome and awkward. Other than that, you have a pretty good device here that is unquestionably among the finest Metro has to offer.