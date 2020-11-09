Method Man Wrote Classic Hit “You’re All I Need” About His Wife: I Was Missing Her

Method Man (Clifford Smith Jr.) is revealing the inspiration for his hit song, “You’re All I Need” feat. Mary J. Blige. In a recent interview, the 49-year old rapper/actor revealed that he wrote the hit song about his wife, Tamika Smith,

“It was a moment and I was missing her. What happened was we [Wutang] were touring trying to promote an album. While I was working on my album, Def Jam got Mika a ticket and flew her out to Cali, and thats when I wrote the song when she came out to Cali. We were in the love zone.”

He added that he doesn’t recall the first time she heard it,

“Nah, It was something that I just put out there. At that point in time, there wasn’t nothing I could say on the record that hadn’t already been said.– It wasn’t written as a love song. Everything that was said on that record was already said to her. Like my n***, that’s what I used to call her. “

Method Man and his wife Tamika Smith got engaged in 1999 before tying the knot in 2001. The couple have three children together: Sha, Raekwon, and Cheyenne.

Method Man has always been extremely private about his wife. Back in 2016, he briefly quit social media after photos of her resurfaced.

He told his followers on Twitter and Instagram that he’s signing off

“until further notice.”

Apparently, a blogger posted the photo of Method’s wife and he caught wind of it. He angrily tweeted the blogger writing:

“I am asking if u could please take this down..My wife deserves her privacy and to be left alone.. Thank u! I’ll ask again could u Please take it down, if u hv any decency in u. Please!”

He added,

“I’ve lost faith in human decency and I will not feed the trolls any longer. F–k u all. 1.”

