Method Man Says He Could Be Ignore’OZ’ For Becoming Tardy

November 8, 2020
1 Min Read
Method Man Says He Was Killed Off 'OZ' For Being Tardy

Method Man has shown his personality on the prison string OZ was murdered since he was always late for work.

“One day I am putting there like,’Man, I am not getting up [for work],'” he explained on Launched With Angela Yee. “I head to Celtics such as,’YeahI’ ma be somewhat late’ They had been like,’Yeah? Do not even appear ‘ I was like, ‘Oh sh*t.'”

He continued,”I am calling my supervisor, the supervisor’s calling the helper. The helper’s relaying messages back-and-forth and also being a real asshole about it. Plus it was just like,’Look, [show creator] Tom [Fontana] says appear tomorrow and we are going to see what we can do.”

METHOD MAN LIFTING WEIGHTS

However he says if he revealed — he had been responsible for a surprise:

“I arrive the following day then the script came . And I always read it I had been murdered.”

He stated the episode was a lesson about maintaining his costars waiting. Was the series overly unpleasant in letting him go, or are they appropriate to encounter him?

