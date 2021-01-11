Mesut Ozil to Tottenham? Arsenal outcast would fairly ‘retire’ than join rivals

Ozil has not played a aggressive video game in 10 months, previous placing on the Gunners shirt in March just before soccer shutdown owing to the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

The Globe Cup winner was when ommitted from both of those Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads underneath Mikel Arteta, confirming his exile.

Inspite of pocketing £350,000 a 7 days, comfortably the best-earner in the squad, Ozil was regarded as surplus to requirements and is commonly predicted to leave the club this month.

Fenerbahce want to bring the player to Turkey, even though a number of MLS clubs are understood to be interested with Ozil’s existing agreement expiring at the stop of the year.

One club he will never be going to is Tottenham. Ozil was asked in the course of a Twitter Q&A session whether or not he would relatively sign for Spurs or retire.

He responded: “Easy problem. Retire!”