Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce: Arsenal outcast’s long term will be ‘clear in the coming days’

enerbahce head coach Erol Bulut suggests Mesut Ozil’s upcoming will be “clear in the coming days” amid speculation that the Arsenal outcast is a transfer focus on.

Arteta included: “We will explore it internally, what the greatest circumstance is for him in the close to long run, with the player and the agent and check out to discover the best answer for every person.

“We will decide what is occurring in the up coming several times.”

Relevant

Showing to echo Arteta’s feedback, Bulut on Thursday evening instructed reporters of fascination in Ozil: “Mesut Ozil’s circumstance will become crystal clear in the coming days.