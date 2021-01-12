Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce: Arsenal outcast’s agent provides update on transfer talks

esut Ozil’s agent has disclosed they are however operating on a opportunity go to Fenerbahce and has mentioned he is hopeful the move will be agreed this thirty day period.

The £350,000-a-week midfielder appears to be established to depart Arsenal this thirty day period and is no cost to communicate to other golf equipment obtaining entered the closing 6 months of his contract.

Talks are ongoing and his agent hopes a deal can be agreed.

“Mesut Ozil can now satisfy with any club he needs, indication a deal. Whatever is ideal for Mesut,” Dr Erkut Sogut told BEIN.

“Mesut only lacks match exercise. There is no training lacking. Mesut is match for now.

“Everyone knows that Mesut is from Fenerbahce. He introduced it yesterday. Mesut is not just a football player. Mesut is Fenerbahce.”

“He usually explained that if he arrived to Turkey, he would only enjoy for Fenerbahce.

"I consider it is really critical that Mesut arrives not only as a footballer but also as a lover of Fenerbahce.