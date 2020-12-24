Mesut Ozil addresses Arsenal exile: ‘I desire I could assist the team’

rsenal outcast Mesut Ozil says he needs he could aid the club all through their recent maliase but is aware he is unable to.

Mikel Arteta has overseen the club’s worst commence to a year in virtually 50 several years, while is comprehended to retain the backing of club bosses.

A 4-1 home humbling by Manchester Metropolis was the latest downturn in a dire year for the Gunners, with Ozil all over again watching from residence soon after getting excluded from all matchday squads.

The Planet Cup winner performed a Twitter question-and-remedy session with admirers and was questioned about his contentment at the club.

“It is really a extremely difficult time for everybody around the club – not just for me,” he responded.

"The circumstance is aggravating for all people. Of training course I would want I could assist the group primarily suitable now, but as very long as I don't get the opportunity I just hope that we get better final results very shortly once more.