Big news from La Liga as Barcelona will allow their talisman Lionel Messi to leave the club for Copa America without signing a new contract.

The future of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is still in a major dilemma. The saga between Lionel Messi and Barcelona started last season when Messi handed an official transfer request.

The impact of the transfer request felt so hard, that it eventually led to the resignation of former President Josep Bartomeu.

Although Lionel Messi has certainly become a free agent, with no new contract extension from the club. He has openly announced mid-season, that he’ll communicate only after the season ends.

Joan Laporta requires time to understand financial stands

The season is certainly over for Lionel Messi. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has allowed Messi to take a leave from Barca’s last league game against Eibar.

Messi wants to take a rest and rejuvenate himself before Copa America kicks off next month. And will also be allowed to leave, without making any official extension.

Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona without a Contract!

New President Joan Laporta has promised to convince Messi to continue at Barcelona. He just requires more time to understand the Summer business before approaching Lionel Messi.

PSG, Man City ready to prepare a lucrative deal for Messi

Since Lionel Messi announced his wish to leave the club last season, PSG and Man City has certainly been considered as clear favourites to sign the SIX Times Balon D’OR winner.

Both the clubs have middle eastern owners. And they both have enough money to convince any player they want.

Season over.



Barcelona contract set to expire at the end of June.



Lionel Messi has a big decision to make this summer. pic.twitter.com/ktmOWpaJoA — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2021

Moreover, PSG has Neymar to offer Messi as his playing partner. Whereas Man City has their manager Pep Guardiola, with whom Messi shares a humble relationship.

Barcelona determined to keep Lionel Messi

Even after all the rumours, Joan Laporta believes that he can convince Lionel Messi. Reports suggest that Laporta has already started to prepare a solid project with many big changes.

Barcelona made contacts with Messi’s ‘good-pal’ Argentine forward Sergio Aguero. His contract with Man City will end in June and join Barcelona for free.

Barcelona also has plans to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the club in renovated Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi in the club. Hence, Joan Laporta has instructed Ronald Koeman to rely more upon La Masia talents.

Lionel Messi will reportedly agree to take a pay cut if he feels convinced with a good football project. He seemed certainly happy with his squad, even if they lost the La Liga.