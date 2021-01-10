Mercedes boss braced for Lewis Hamilton quitting F1 and prepared for ‘curveballs’ as champ’s agreement talks linger on

MERCEDES confess they are preparing for “curveballs” as F1 king Lewis Hamilton’s long term still lies in doubt two months just before the new time.

But crew boss Toto Wolff claims he is unfazed by Britain’s seven-time globe champion nonetheless not agreeing a new contract.

Hamilton, who was 36 on Thursday, insists he wants to remain with Mercedes, with whom his offer expired on December 31.

And of the unsettled situation, Wolff told Autosport: “‘It does not be concerned me at all, because I will generally respect Lewis’s decisions.

‘Whether this is staying with us for a very long time, or no matter if that usually means leaving the activity and pursuing diverse interests.

I feel we will need to be completely ready for all varieties of curveballs becoming thrown at us.

“But at the similar time, we discuss a good deal, and we are incredibly transparent with each and every other. I imagine there is much more to accomplish collectively.”

Hamilton has been very laidback publicly in excess of a new deal, which is anticipated to be worth £40million a 12 months.

At first h said it would be tone deaf to converse money whilst people are getting rid of their employment for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

He then insisted he was just centered on retaining the title… but when that was in the bag he still claimed there was no rush.

Studies in Italy suggested there ended up 3 sticking factors: salary, furthermore Hamilton wanting a share of the team’s prize cash and a freebie AMG Just one hypercar.

In distinction, Mercedes group-mate Valtteri Bottas sorted out an £8m one-year deal previous August.

And as they wait around for Hamilton’s potential to be made a decision, the group meantime will keep on creating this year’s car or truck primarily based on the assumption he will be driving it.