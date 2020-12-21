Men and women traveling to Manchester from Tier 4 parts ‘should isolate for 10 days’

Everyone travelling from a tier four area or Wales to Manchester must isolate for 10 days, regional wellbeing officers have urged.
Better Manchester’s directors of public overall health issued the guidance on Monday evening and said it applies even to individuals who do not have indicators.
The isolation time period must begin from December 19, they stated.
This is a breaking information story, more to follow…
Get your need to have-to-know
newest news, come to feel-superior tales, investigation and far more
Facebook Comments