Melissa Joan Hart Celebrates the Fourth of July in A Vintage Eagle Dress!

For Independence Day, Melissa Joan Hart is sporting a classic look once more. The 46-year-old actress honoured a two-decade-old garment that has always been genuine to her on the holiday.

She appeared in a carousel of images posted on Instagram on Monday wearing the notorious red, no-sleeve dress with an eagle front and centre. She happily wore the item numerous times over the years, as her post made clear.

Beginning with a selfie, the Melissa & Joey actress also shared a picture of herself waving an American flag, wearing the outfit, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno, and ostensibly posing next to Bryan Cranston and Hilary Duff. She began the article with, “The eagle dress has landed.,” and then added, “A little history about the garment that has graced my always changing shape for 21 years now.

Prior to wearing it for the first time on Jay Leno’s late-night show, Hart claimed she first purchased the dress in Melbourne, Australia, back in 2000. She cited the time as being “after 9/11 when for the greater part of a year I only wore red, white, and blue.”

The dress has been a “July 4th staple in my Tahoe closet” since 2008, according to Hart. She has worn it every year except for 2019 because she spent Independence Day on the east coast.

“And a doctored photo of me with @hilaryduff and @bryancranston that, in my recall, never truly occurred. Included slide show for reference “She laughed. “Happy Independence Day, my fellow Americans,” Hart wasn’t the only performer to commemorate the occasion with a memorable song.

On Sunday, HGTV personality Christina Haack also shared a picture of her husband Josh Hall sporting an American flag onesie. “I’m just taking it all in. Happy Fourth of July long weekend! ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸, “She added a funny caption to the picture.

In a picture she posted on Instagram, Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese Buckner and her family also dressed in American-themed clothing. She wore denim shorts with a red and white striped tube top embellished with stars. Christopher Buckner, her husband, was dressed similarly, with his shorts honouring the American flag. Their two sons were also appropriately attired in red, white, and blue for the event.

