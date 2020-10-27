This had been a Saskatchewan Party sweep at ridings northeast of Prince Albert since incumbents Todd Goudy along with Fred Bradshaw were returned to the legislature on Election Day (Monday, Oct. 26).

From the Carrot River Valley constituency, Fred Bradshaw of the Saskatchewan Party won to its election. Bradshaw had two,208 votes 42 of all 52 ballot boxes coverage.

Rod McCorriston of this NDP finished second with 502 votes, Glen Leson of the PC Party was third using 145 along with Liam Becker of this Saskatchewan Green Party ended third using 43 votes.

Todd Goudy acquired his very first official election as Saskatchewan Party candidate at Melfort. Goudy was chosen in a by-election at March,” 2019 to substitute the late Kevin Phillips.

Goudy positioned first, making 3,012 votes 44 of all 50 ballot boxes coverage.

Lorne Schroeder of this NDP was next using 638 votes, and Dave Waldner of this Buffalo Party was second using 233 votes along with Matthew Diakuw of the Green Party was with 66 votes.