Entertainment

Melania Trump Was Reportedly Shocked Vogue Place Beyonce About The Cover!

October 26, 2020
1 Min Read
Melania Trump Was Reportedly Shocked Vogue Put Beyonce On The Cover!

New data from the leaked Melania Trump audiotapes indicates the first woman was shocked if Vogue place Beyonce on the cover.

Melania allegedly”seemed to say astonishment” over Anna Wintour’s conclusion, based on sound recorded by former advisor and close friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“Anna [Wintour] gave the September issue of Vogue pay — entire, complete, whole, whatever — to Beyoncé,” Melania supposedly told Stephanie. “She hired Dark photographer. And it is the very first Black photographer actually doing cover of Vogue,” she continued.

A rep for Melania talked to NBC News and blasted Stephanie.

“Her narcissism knows no boundaries, this lady is still a fraud. These audio tapes have been hand-picked about crap and presented without a context. Shame on her to this continuing effort at character assassination and pity about NBC for covering this sin,” she stated.

We are unsure how many sound tapes Stephanie is retaining from the trimming, but Melania has to be worried.

Breaking NEWS  Idris Elba Shows Why He Took A Break By Instagram
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment