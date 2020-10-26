Melania Trump Was Reportedly Shocked Vogue Place Beyonce About The Cover!

New data from the leaked Melania Trump audiotapes indicates the first woman was shocked if Vogue place Beyonce on the cover.

Melania allegedly”seemed to say astonishment” over Anna Wintour’s conclusion, based on sound recorded by former advisor and close friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“Anna [Wintour] gave the September issue of Vogue pay — entire, complete, whole, whatever — to Beyoncé,” Melania supposedly told Stephanie. “She hired Dark photographer. And it is the very first Black photographer actually doing cover of Vogue,” she continued.

A rep for Melania talked to NBC News and blasted Stephanie.

“Her narcissism knows no boundaries, this lady is still a fraud. These audio tapes have been hand-picked about crap and presented without a context. Shame on her to this continuing effort at character assassination and pity about NBC for covering this sin,” she stated.

We are unsure how many sound tapes Stephanie is retaining from the trimming, but Melania has to be worried.