Melania Trump Was Diagnosed Anna Wintour Place Beyonce About The Cover Of VOGUE

Based on reports,” First Lady Melania Trump was Amazed when Beyonce Acquired the cover of VOGUE.

Reportedly, at a secretly recorded conversation, Melania Trumpwas discovered on a telephone saying:

“Anna gave the September issue of Vogue cover — whole, complete, full, all — to Beyoncé.”

The”Anna” Melania Trump was speaking to had been Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor in chief. The recording was first released by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, also a former Whitehouse aide along with previous buddy to Melania Trump. Both talked about the September 2018 difficulty of Vogue at which Beyonce was showcased on the cover.

Trump voiced her shock:

“She hired Dark photographer”

she advised Wolkoff. She also added,

“Plus it is the very first Black photographer doing cover of Vogue.”

Melania’s spokesperson did remark on the records, though didn’t mention that the Beyonce problem specifically saying:

“These audio tapes have been hand-picked about crap and presented without any context. Shame on her with this continuing effort at character assassination and pity on NBC for masking this gossip”

The September issue of Vogue is known among the very prolific and highly-coveted problems of this year. Back in 2018, the difficulty was more revolutionary due to the black lady on the cover along with her artistic leadership supporting her attribute.

The characteristic was taken by Tyler Mitchell, also a black photographer selected by Beyoncé. She has been also given total creative control and written her own composition with her very own subjects for the narrative, rather than a conventional interview.

Even though Melania Trump was featured in Vogue many times before, she’s yet to get a place in the famed magazine because her husband became the President.

