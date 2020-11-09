Melania Trump Preparing Into Divorce Donald Trump

Melania Trump has apparently been happy in her marriage for quite a while, and based on some source — she’s”counting the moments” before her divorce in President Donald Trump.

Omarosa Manigault Newman asserted the couple 15-year marriage was finished. She stated,”Melania is counting on each second until he’s out of office and that she could custody,” according to Daily Mail.

“In case Melania had been to attempt to pull off the best humiliation and depart while he is in office, he’d discover a means to punish her,” she continued.

Melania didn’t need Trump to acquire against the 2016 election and that she waited five weeks prior to moving into the White House.

Video clips of Melania withdrawing from her husband if he touched to hold her hands has regularly gone viral. While Melania asserts that she’s happy and she and Donald Trump don’t argue — it is apparent to all that the first woman is holding a good deal on.

If she divorce Trump?