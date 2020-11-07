Mel B Says She Is Facing Bankruptcy & Not Able to Pay Ex Stephen Belafonte $500K Court-Ordered Amount!

Last week we heard, Mel B‘s fiscal situation was becoming fairly dire, but in accordance with her most recent legal promises, matters are on the point of accepting a very scary turn to the worse. (Sorry, had to!)

Based on new court records acquired by DailyMail.com, the Spice Girls penis is”teetering on the verge of bankruptcy” and also cannot manage to cover court-ordered spousal and child care in addition to pay legal fees due to her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Madison.

While fiscally from the red, Mel is now anticipated to fork $500,000 for her ex, which a judge ordered her to cover September 18. Half a million bucks is a exorbitant bill for anybody, but the jobless pop star states especially for the!

In her filing, the 45-year old requested the Los Angeles Superior Court to alter the outstanding sum, which can be reported to be constituted of 400,000 in legal fees and $100,000 in bookkeeping prices, since she just does not have the funds at this time. Mel contended:

“I shall efficiently be deciphered and will in all probability need to apply for insolvency. I just don’t have the capacity to pay this exorbitant amount.”

Despite getting somewhere between $2 million to $10 million in a year Spice Girls reunion tour of the UK, the singer asserts she has been not able to operate this season due to this COVID-19 pandemic:

“While I expect to locate employment chances 2021, I expect it will be tough to find employment as a entertainer in these days. I am informed and believe that there won’t be some festivals or events in 2021. Thus, I don’t have any clue how much time it would be until I will work and also the companies can make any substantial additional income”

The America’s Got Talent alum maintains her deficiency of earnings, and her $2.5 million debt into the IRS, the $15,000 per month that she pays Belafonte in spousal assistance, the $1,300 she pays child support for Madison, and her very own fees, have basically left her bankrupt.

Without sufficient liquid money, the Wannabe singer stated she was also made to lose her expensive legal request for full custody of her kid, that Belafonte has opposed because the co-parents fight it out in court. Mel B had every intention of moving Madison into England to be increased along with her older sisters Angel (daughter of Eddie Murphy) and Phoenix (daughter of Jimmy Gulzar).

Based on the docs, the celebrity managed to receive money help from both firms — Purple Owl and MoneySpider — to cover off a number of her debts that are past-due, however her projected personal expenses for second year or $700,000 have ceased her short of having the ability to cover those off entirely AND still encourage her lifestyle for a mommy. After allegedly needing a 600,000 loan out of her firm partner, obtaining a discount on the amount is her greatest (and only?) Alternative.

Mel’s next court hearing to change the 500K invoice was placed for January 11, 2021, which her lawyer Adam Schanz, considers will offer her sufficient time to”maintain her asks for fiscal aid.” Hopefully, presiding Judge Mark Juhas will hand her a rest!

