Meghan Trainor Shows the Gender of Her Daryl Sabara’s First Baby

It is the second Meghan Trainor‘s lovers have been awaiting.

It has been only a couple weeks because the 26-year old celebrity declared she was pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Daryl Sabara. The singer is discussing the most adorable upgrade: She is having a boy!

At a sneak glimpse of a coming episode of this Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner showed that the gender of her baby. “We have never told anybody… I stored it for you Kelly, I adore you,” Meghan raved.

The singer said the husband and husband, Ryan Trainor, will do the benefits of making the huge announcement. “it is a boy,” both, that tuned in almost, screamed on top of the lungs.

Though the few knows their child’s gender, Meghan confessed that she’s to purchase anything because of her infant boy. “I am just over halfway, and” the singer explained. “I really don’t understand when to purchase stuff. Folks wish to buy stuff, but I am like,’I am gonna possess two pajamas? What can I do? Allow me to ‘”