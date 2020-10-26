Meghan Markle & Jessica Mulroney Perhaps’Not Offered Up’ Friendship

Regardless of their rift, Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney have N’t given up in their friendship.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight the Duchess of Sussex, 39, is allegedly still connected with Mulroney, 40, after the TV character’s scandal using influencer Sasha Exeter in June.

Back in October, a source shown to ET the Meghan and Jessica’s friendship remains on. “Jessica was a beloved friend to Meghan in her most troublesome moments over several years and while Jessica’s remarks might have been misguided and tone-deaf, Meghan hasn’t given up on her,” the source claims, speaking to Jessica’s”offensive” societal networking remarks toward lifestyle blogger and influencer, Sasha Exeter.

Jessica’s remarks came to light in June later Exeter accused of”very problematic behaviour and antics” motivated from the prior I Would, Redo host carrying”crime” into Exeter’s call to act amid the Dark Lives Issue motion. Following the blogger subjected Jessica, the Canada indigenous publically cried –for her to independently threaten Exeter using a libel suit, and also the blogger exposed to her followers onto Instagram. Observing the latter episode, Jessica issued a last apology and had a number of her styling and tv working contracts .

Following Jessica’s scandal using the Thus Sasha creator, Meghan was allegedly”completed” with her longtime pal. However, the celebrity stylist indicated the tensions had slipped between the Duchess later she submitted and deleted a photograph from Meghan’s marriage Prince Harry at 2018 on Instagram. She followed with a different since-deleted article about her connection with the Duchess, draining the air”once and for all”

“Meghan and I’m family. She’s the kindest friend, and it has checked me up ” she composed Instagram in the moment. “Tabloid civilization is dreadful. It generates hurtful and lies narrative. Quit feeding it into. Done.”

Based on ET’s origin, Meghan and Jessica are on better conditions now that she’s on a”trip to better himself” after the episode. “Jessica publicly apologized for its controversy and was around for a trip to better herself become conscious of the unconscious prejudice which exists in society,” says the source.