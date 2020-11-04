Meghan Markle Becomes First Modern Royal to Vote in U.S. Election

Meghan Markle has been using her voice at a few of the most essential ways.

E! News could affirm the Duchess of Sussex voted at the 2020 Presidential Election. She’s the first contemporary royal to vote at a U.S. presidential elections.

Meghan and Prince Harry now live in the beachside city of Santa Barbara, Calif., however, it is uncertain if she engaged in the voting procedure through email or in a polling location.

Ever since her return to California, Meghan has regularly discussed the significance of voting and took part in calling prospective voters before Nov. 3, therefore it has always been anticipated that she’d throw her ballot in this year’s election.

Back in September, activist Gloria Steinem talked about Meghan’s sudden volunteer job, discussing,”She arrived home to vote and also the very first thing we did, and she came to visit me… was sat in the dining room table , where I know now, along with cold-called voters. And said,’Hi, I’m Meg,” and,’Hi, I am Gloria,” as well as’Are you really planning to vote?’ That was her initiative”