Meghan King Got Coronavirus – And Ex Jim Edmonds Blames Her Partying Ways!

As when that carve required any more play — now there is another coronavirus identification to be concerned about!

As you might remember, Jim Edmonds contracted COVID-19 comparatively early in the pandemicback in April. Two months later, his ex Meghan King has tested positive for the illness herself — following a Halloween partying and also a girls’ trip to Miami. Hmm…

Connected: Meghan Did Not Tell Jim Around Son’s Cerebral Palsy Identification?!

The RHOC alum shown the identification for her Instagram Story, composing:

“I tested positive to Covid. I’ve been secure when traveling but that I had a market on Tuesday in which I didn’t protect myself and that is when I needed to have been contaminated. I’ve been protected with distancing and sprays because Tuesday like when I moved to supper and remained distant and wore a mask Hayes‘s football. My children have been in their dad’s but Hayes will quarantine as a result of short (1 hour) closeness to me. I’ve contacted everyone and will isolate 10 days minimal per CDC guidelines. My kids might need to remain with my parents since they can’t stay at my home while I am ill.”

First thing is first — there is no certainty that ANY journey will probably be”secure” right today. It is possible to protect yourself as far as you can, however there are still a great deal of dangers, particularly with the degree of instances in the united states at this time. Masks and distancing are preventative steps, but they are not ideal — so likely to a 2-year-old’s football match and cuddling him up is a huge risk! He AND particularly because of his grandparents!

Seemingly, Jim agrees with people his rep Steve Honig advised TMZ the baseball player is not surprised with the identification,”but he’s sterile.” Maskless photographs of Meg out of Miami and Halloween have riled the athlete, who also believes Meghan is”not behaving like a parent.”

Based on a different TMZ origin that he was further incensed the fact celebrity came into his home after the Miami excursion and had been”hugging and kissing” the children, possibly exposing their kids in addition to Jim’s girlfriend. The insider suggested the Bravo-lebrity was lying around the time”to make it look like her rash partying doesn’t have anything to do with her favorable COVID analysis”

Um, exactly what?? How can some people still don’t do this thing matter??

Connected: R&B Singer Jeremih’Fighting For His Life’ Battling COVID-19

Together with how instances are rising at the moment, travel is likely less secure than it had been in the start of the pandemic. If she only had to move to Miami, she must have completed a regular two week before visiting her children or going out to supper. This type of careless behaviour is precisely why coronavirus amounts are devastating at this time.

Plenty of accusations have drifted back and forth within this divorce, however in this situation, we must take Jim’s side. We want Meghan a rapid recovery, and she’ll be considerate of her activities later on.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Meghan King/Instagram]