Meghan & Harry most current – Prince DITCHES posh voice and ‘tries audio interesting and sexy’ on £30m Spotify podcast with Archie

MEGHAN AND HARRY WILL Deal with GENDER Problems IN PODCAST

Meghan and Harry have uncovered the concerns they will tackle in their podcasts right after transferring to seek out copyright protection from their new amusement empire.

They’ve just signed a dollars-spinning deal with streaming giant Spotify and eight times ago filed files with the US Patent and Trademark Office environment to secure Archewell Audio.

The couple lodged files to avert other folks cashing in on the name.

US copyright attorneys are previously hunting in excess of papers from the few inquiring for exclusive rights to their charity Archewell and Archewell Foundation.

And official papers submitted concerning Archewell Audio disclosed it will present: “Downloadable podcasts, audio programs, and audio textbooks, all in the discipline of current and topical situations, education and learning, science, literature, racial justice, gender fairness, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, wellbeing, psychological health and fitness, and commentary on subject areas of present and typical interest.”