Meghan & Harry latest – Duchess’s sister set to release bombshell tell-all book

THE Duchess of Sussex is set to be rocked by a bombshell memoir penned by her outspoken sister.

Samantha Markle’s book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, is out in the US on Friday, although it’s not yet clear if it will be published in the UK.

Samantha, 56, is the eldest daughter of Thomas Markle, 76. She has been a vocal critic of Meghan, once calling her “a shallow social climber” with “a soft spot for ­gingers”.

Meghan, 39, has slammed the claims as “absurd” and said her half-sister hardly knows her.

Meanwhile, it’s said that Prince William “will be unhappy” about the use of a photo of Princess Diana on his new Archwell website.

Harry and Meghan shared childhood pictures of themselves with their mothers – alongside a short letter to 2021 in which the Duke described himself as “my mother’s son”.

Speaking to The Mail, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed Prince William will be concerned about how his brother uses Princess Diana’s image.

He said: “I think William will be slightly worried if Harry uses Diana for any of his charitable or commercial ventures without consulting him, and I don’t think he would be happy if Harry appears to be exploiting his mother’s iconic status.”

