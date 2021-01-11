Meghan and Harry newest news

Entertainment

MEGHAN MARKLE IS AN EARLY RISER – AND IS UP Before 5AM

The Duchess of Sussex is apparently an early riser – starting up her day at 4.30am with some early morning yoga.

She is then quick to get to function, with Vanity Fair reporting she applied to send e-mail to royal personnel as early as 5am.

But despite her early rising, Meghan is most likely to shun coffee as a kick-starter for her working day, as she is thought to stay clear of caffeine.

But Meg does have one particular early morning decide on-me-up in the variety of her “wake up playlist.”

Creating for her previous way of life site, The Tig, she suggests: “Turn these tracks on as you’re finding ready in the morning, when you will need a mid-afternoon select-me-up, or all through your upcoming night celebration.

“Because when the air is crammed with positive vibes, there is no winter chilly that can block out the warmth of joyful hearts.”

Facebook Comments