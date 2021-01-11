Meghan and Harry newest news

MEGHAN MARKLE IS AN EARLY RISER – AND IS UP Before 5AM

The Duchess of Sussex is apparently an early riser – starting up her day at 4.30am with some early morning yoga.

She is then quick to get to function, with Vanity Fair reporting she applied to send e-mail to royal personnel as early as 5am.

But despite her early rising, Meghan is most likely to shun coffee as a kick-starter for her working day, as she is thought to stay clear of caffeine.

But Meg does have one particular early morning decide on-me-up in the variety of her “wake up playlist.”

Creating for her previous way of life site, The Tig, she suggests: “Turn these tracks on as you’re finding ready in the morning, when you will need a mid-afternoon select-me-up, or all through your upcoming night celebration.

“Because when the air is crammed with positive vibes, there is no winter chilly that can block out the warmth of joyful hearts.”