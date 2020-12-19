Meghan and Harry most recent news – Royal few raking in a fortune

Xmas CARD FROM MEGHAN, HARRY AND ARCHIE IS ‘ON ITS WAY’

This 7 days Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 38, shared their lovable loved ones Xmas card snap with royal enthusiasts, and according to royal experts, we’ll be seeing 1 from the Sussexes’ in the coming times.

Industry experts Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli talked over the royal family members Xmas custom on this week’s episode of ABC royal podcast the Heirpod, Express experiences.

Omid mentioned: “Perfectly one factor we get to indulge in as properly at this time of year are royal Christmas playing cards.

“We’ve bought them in, we are even now waiting around for the Sussexes’ card, I think it is on its way, we obviously experienced a authentic handle very last yr with that definitely sweet picture of Archie.”

In the meantime, Clarence Property introduced the Christmas card of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, which was taken in the early autumn at Birkhall, Scotland, by a member of their staff.