Meghan and Harry latest news

ROYAL BROTHERS NEED TO QUASH RIFT RUMOURS

It’s “vital” that Princes William and Harry “are seen interacting with each other with fondness in front of the public, to squash the rumours of a rift between them”, advises a London-based PR guru.

Rebecca May, founder of RM Publicity, was talking to The Sun Online about the possible visit to the capital by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to watch the Trooping the Colour event, after an invitation from the Queen.

In the wake of Megxit, Rebecca adds of the possible visit: “I imagine, like before, they may not wish to stay in London for too long.

“This may hinder an opportunity to heal the alleged rift between themselves and William and Kate.”

But, should the Sussexes and Cambridges appear at the event, “this will also benefit Meghan and Kate’s relationship and how it is perceived behind closed doors, if the brothers reconnect in front of the cameras.

“Otherwise, the couples will not be doing themselves any favours.”