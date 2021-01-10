Meghan and Harry latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited to Queen’s 95th birthday in Uk

THE Queen has invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to her 95th birthday celebrations in the very first royal reunion given that Megxit.

Her Majesty, 94, is said to be established to get “back to business” soon after she was compelled to cancel a string of royal events final 12 months thanks to the pandemic.

She has invited her grandson and Meghan to be part of her for Trooping the Colour in London on June 12 to mark her formal birthday, The Sunday Times reports.

It will be the to start with time they have publicly reunited since Harry and Meghan sensationally give up the royal loved ones last January.

Royal aides instructed the newspaper as the event is both an official and a “family occasion”, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are envisioned to be a part of the Queen at the celebration.

Trooping the Colour is usually held in community with Meghan beforehand signing up for other royals – which include Kate Middleton – on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Observe our Meghan and Harry dwell weblog below for the extremely most recent news on the couple and the Royal Family