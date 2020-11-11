Megan Thee Stallion’s Stylist Explains Obtaining’Jumped’ From Meg & City Firls’ JT

EJ King,” the former stylist of Megan Thee Stallion, is speaking out about his debate with Megan Thee Stallion & JT In the City Women in Cardi B’s birthday celebration — which ended up turning brutal.

MTO News was hearing rumors which Meg and JT”jumped” the prior stylist in the function. Today EJ is clearing all the rumors and describing what went downhill.

“Everyone has been stung at Cardi’s celebration. I am not a massive drinker so that I had been a bit more calm but everybody was disappeared,” he states. “I understand when Megan has been faded. I understand how enthusiastic and revived she is if she is speaking and therefore, in the celebration, it might have seemed like some thing imaginable. With us speaking, it’d become a good deal. JT might have believed there was something to it’cause JT wound up running and kinda caught between us. I really don’t understand JT. I adore [Yung] Miami. I admire the City Girls. I don’t have any problems without the females. I really don’t beg t possess a war with a lot of women. That is not exactly what was.”

CARDI B & MEGAN THEE STALLION TIPSY AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

He continued:”There were lots of people in the area which I did not need to create the incorrect impression of what exactly was happening. Regrettably, it did receive far more animated than I ever needed it to. I really don’t understand JT. I understand she is cool with Megan and she believed she had been coming into assist Megan out. Nevertheless, it was not that. JT came and she sort of pushed me right back. She explained exactly what she said and that I was like,’ma’am, I simply don’t know you. I really don’t see what you’re doing'”

View the clip under.