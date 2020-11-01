Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Nicole Will Discuss On Taking Shortly: I Will Be Clearing Your Name & Killing Some of These Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Nicole Will Discuss On Taking Shortly: I Will Be Clearing My Name & Killing Some of These Rumors

Are we likely to listen to Kelsey Nicole’s facet of what occurred on the night Megan Thee Stallion was taken shortly?

It seems that way according to her current Instagram Live video.

Kelsey Nicole, the”Savage” rapper’s very best buddy was relatively silent about exactly what occurred that night, although Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have equally shared their particular variations. Megan Thee Stallion has stated that Tory Lanez took during an argument, although Tory Lanez has cryptically stated that the truth will emerge and denied her promises.

Another individual who witnessed the episode, Kelsey Nicole, stated that she intends on sharing her unwanted shortly.

“I have on here to allow you to know I know that it’s a whole lot of things and questions moving about and y’all desire t arrive at the base of [it]. I have been considering how I used to gonna do so. Clearly I do not have a team . It is only me, it is only Kelsey Nicole. They obtained clubs, they obtained Roc Nation, ” I do not understand who Tory obtained but he obtained a group. Certainly these are two actors, therefore if I talk out, obviously they are gonna twist the tales ”

She continued and said,

“That is merely the start. It court dates moving on… I do not feel as if I need to come on here and inform y’all immediately. I do not owe y’nothing. I, however, can perform, I’ll be clearing my title. I’ll be killing a few of these rumors, the majority of these rumors. I am now in discussions with, I am never gonna disclose that, I am considering a meeting, and this interview will discover the majority of the misconceptions”

One thing she has currently consumed is reports that Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez turned in a debate since Kelsey Nicole and Tory Lanez were kissing in the vehicle.

