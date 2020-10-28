Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch among winners at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 15th annual Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards took place last night (October 27), with Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott among the artists who took home gongs.

Last night’s ceremony followed on from June’s BET Awards, which recognised the contributions of African-Americans across the entertainment and sports industries.

Like the BET Awards, the BET Hip Hop Awards were held virtually this year in keeping with coronavirus-imposed restrictions. Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean hosted proceedings, while 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean were among those performing.

This year saw the separation of the Best Collabo, Duo or Group award into two distinct categories and the introduction of the Best Live Performer category.

The BET Awards have also dropped its Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App and Hot Ticket Performer categories in favour of new Best Hip Hop Platform and Hip Hop Artist of the Year awards.

The winners of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards are:

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEARWinner: Megan Thee StallionNominees: DaBabyDrakeFutureLil BabyMegan Thee StallionRoddy Ricch

SONG OF THE YEARWinner: ‘The Box’ – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)Nominees: ’BOP’ – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DaBaby)‘Life is Good’ – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (Future feat. Drake)‘Rockstar’ – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)‘Savage (Remix)’ – Produced by J. White Did It (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)‘The Box’ – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)‘Toosie Slide’ – Produced by OZ (Drake)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEARWinner: Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’Nominees: DaBaby – ‘Blame it on Baby’DaBaby – ‘Kirk’Future – ‘High Off Life’Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Suga’Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’

BEST HIP HOP VIDEOWinner: Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’Nominees: DaBaby, ‘BOP’DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’Drake, ‘Toosie Slide’Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’Roddy Ricch, ‘The Box’

BEST COLLABORATIONWinner: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’Nominees: DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, ‘What’s Poppin (Remix)’Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Hot Girl Summer’Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Ballin”

BEST DUO OR GROUPWinner: Chris Brown and Young ThugNominees: Chris Brown and Young ThugCity GirlsEarthgangJackboysMigosRun the Jewels

BEST LIVE PERFORMERWinner: Travis ScottNominees: Big SeanDaBabyDrakeMeghan Thee StallionRoddy RicchTravis Scott

LYRICIST OF THE YEARWinner: RapsodyBig SeanDaBabyDrakeJ. ColeMegan Thee StallionRapsody

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEARWinner: Teyana ‘Spike Lee’ TaylorNominees: Cactus Jack & White Trash TylerCole BennettColin TilleyDave MeyersDirector XTeyana ‘Spike Lee’ Taylor

DJ OF THE YEARWinner: D-NiceNominees: Chase BD-NiceDJ DramaDJ EnvyDJ KhaledMustard

PRODUCER OF THE YEARWinner: Hit-BoyNominees: 9th WonderDJ KhaledHit-BoyJetsonMadeMike Will Made-ItMustard

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTISTWinner: Pop SmokeNominees: Flo MilliJack HarlowMulattoNLE ChoppaPop SmokeRod Wave

HUSTLER OF THE YEARWinner: Megan Thee StallionNominees: Cardi BDJ KhaledJay-ZMeghan Thee StallionRick RossTravis Scott

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORMWinner: The Joe Budden PodcastNominees: ComplexHipHopDXHotNewHipHopThe Breakfast ClubThe Joe Budden PodcastThe Shade RoomXXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSEWinner: Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’ (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)Nominees: Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’ (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)BIA, ‘Best on Earth’ (Russ feat. BIA)Cardi B, ‘Writing on the Wall’ (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)Future, ‘Roses (Remix)’ (Saint Jhn feat. Future)Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’ (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)Travis Scott ‘Hot (Remix)’ (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

IMPACT TRACKWinner: Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’Nominees: Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, ‘Lockdown’DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar (BLM Remix)’J. Cole, ‘Snow on tha Bluff’Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, ‘Afeni’Wale feat. Kelly Price, ‘Sue Me’

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOWWinner: Stormzy (UK)Nominees: Djonga (Brazil)Kaaris (France)Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)Meryl (France)Ms Banks (UK)Nasty C (South Africa)Stormzy (UK)