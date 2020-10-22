Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez: That N*gga Genuinely Crazy!!

Countless viewers tuned into see Tory Lanez’s livestream on Tuesday night — such as Megan Thee Stallion seemingly, and she reacted!

Throughout the livestream, Lanez dealt with the shooting. Though he didn’t say he didn’t take Meg, he states that the data has been spread about the episode is untrue.

Lanez insisted that he’s always”revealed out for Black girls” which he believes Megan a buddy even though she doesn’t see him the exact same manner.

“It is not true info. I never want na come off as I am here to party this woman or I am here to discuss about this woman or be in a location where, for example, I am disrespecting her, as to me, like a individual, she is still my buddy. Regardless of what — even though she does not look at me just like this — I look at her as she is still my buddy.”

Megan seemed to reply to the livestream:”This N*gga truly mad,” she tweeted.