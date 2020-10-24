Megan Thee Stallion Former Friends Denies Tory Lanez Rumors

Kelsey Nicole, the former companion of Megan Thee Stallion, has denied allegations she left out of Tory Lanez the night of the shooting.

A fan asked Kelsey concerning the rumors through Instagram.

“Does u was at the rear seat allowing Tory make out using u?When meg obtained angry n he defended thru a shooter? N yr not speaking cuz u was tryna get in da $ humor Tory bt maintain the life comedy Meg? Is it true or untrue?” The enthusiast asked Kelsey.

Kelsey reacted, writing:”Na it ai not mf correct.”

Before this week,” Lanez chose to Instagram Live to beg his innocence.

“It has falsified data; it is false info, and it is not true details. I never want na come off as I am here to party this woman or I am here to discuss about this woman or be in a location where, for example, I am disrespecting her, as to me, like a individual, she is still my buddy. Regardless of what — even though she does not look at me just like this — I look at her as she is still my buddy.”