Megan Thee Stallion Former Friends Denies Tory Lanez Rumors

October 24, 2020
1 Min Read
Kelsey Nicole, the former companion of Megan Thee Stallion, has denied allegations she left out of Tory Lanez the night of the shooting.

A fan asked Kelsey concerning the rumors through Instagram.

“Does u was at the rear seat allowing Tory make out using u?When meg obtained angry n he defended thru a shooter? N yr not speaking cuz u was tryna get in da $ humor Tory bt maintain the life comedy Meg? Is it true or untrue?” The enthusiast asked Kelsey.

Kelsey reacted, writing:”Na it ai not mf correct.”

Before this week,” Lanez chose to Instagram Live to beg his innocence.

“It has falsified data; it is false info, and it is not true details. I never want na come off as I am here to party this woman or I am here to discuss about this woman or be in a location where, for example, I am disrespecting her, as to me, like a individual, she is still my buddy. Regardless of what — even though she does not look at me just like this — I look at her as she is still my buddy.”

