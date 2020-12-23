Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus introduced for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus have joined the effectiveness lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Equally Megan and Cyrus introduced albums last month, with Megan dropping her debut complete-size ‘Good News’ and Cyrus sharing ‘Plastic Hearts’.

The 3 artists sign up for previously-declared functions Jennifer Lopez and Nelly, as effectively as Cyndi Lauper, who will carry out a duet with Billy Porter.

Kicking off at 8pm Jap Time on ABC, the plan will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest with a number of guest hosts also earning appearances.

Won’t be able to wait around to go my physique-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody on #RockinEve because @theestallion is performing! New Year’s Eve at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/6b7Pf55xrX

Cyrus’ ‘Plastic Hearts’ was given a four-star assessment from NME on its launch. The evaluation claimed that the file “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather-based – and when Miley Cyrus is at comprehensive throttle, it’s an complete blast”.

“Enlisting Joan Jett and channelling Stevie Nicks, the singer has drawn deep from her current rock addresses and accomplished an Ashley O, reinventing herself yet again.”

As for Megan, ‘Good News’ was also specified 4 stars from NME.

“The 25-12 months-previous combines West Coast samples with the Southern seems of her youth,” the evaluate go through.

Doja Cat launched her second album, ‘Hot Pink’, last calendar year. In 2020, she’s collaborated with multiple artists including Ariana Grande and Chloe x Halle.