Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Ability to Pay Her Away He Denies It

November 16, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried to Pay Her Off, He Denies It

7:59 AM PT — Tory’s Lawyer tells TMZ… That He”has N’t Provided money to Some Opinion for their Infancy or for Another Motive.

Any reports on the contrary are untrue.”

Tory Lanez provided Megan Thee Stallion cash in exchange for her silence after allegedly shooting her twice at the foot… therefore that she asserts in a new meeting.

The rapper states Tory begged her to remain quiet and attempted to cover both her and off her friend soon after the July episode… for which Lanez was charged with felony assault.

Megan tells GQ she had been very scared as what occurred along with Tory went down through the middle of the federal unrest and protests over police brutality and systemic racism. She states her reply to Tory’s deal was…”I can not believe you think I wish to take some cash. Just like, you just shot .”

MTS goes to predict the episode and the months which followed the worst adventure of her own life, which as we mentioned… contained her initial coming out openly to deal with speculation and rumors, then level out accusing Tory of pulling the trigger.

Although Lanez was charged with vandalism attack for supposedly inflicting great bodily harm on Megan — also arranged to avoid her he’s defended himself by stating a charge isn’t a certainty… and moved further on his brand new album.

A number of these tracks on the record apparently profess his innocence… and indicate Megan is a liar.

Initially printed — 6:30 AM PT

