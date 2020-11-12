Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album, Good News

After hundreds of hit singles, EPs, along with mixtapes, Megan Thee Stallion is eventually devoting us with her own debut record. On Thursdaythe rapper declared she is going to be publishing Great News about Nov. 20. “THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR that I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS,” she composed alongside the record cover artwork. “MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH ! Pre rescue tonight midnight #GOODNEWSMEGAN.”

It’s been a huge season for Megan. Besides releasing EP Suga at March, she recently awakened with big names such as Beyoncé for its remix of”Savage” in April and also Cardi B to its popular song and music video for”WAP” in August. Along with all her career achievement, she’s also been utilizing her stage to get good by talking up for Black girls and creating major political statements during her songs. Obviously, we can’t wait to listen to what she has planned for the forthcoming record.

