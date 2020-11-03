Megan Fox Slams Brian Austin Green For Sharing Halloween Photo of Son

Not a clean split. Megan Fox slammed Brian Austin Green for a Halloween photo he posted of their son Journey and accused him of trying to make her look like an “absent mother.”

In honor of Halloween, Green took to his Instagram on Sunday, November 1, to share a photo of him and his 4-year-old son. In the picture, Green wore a fuzzy white onesie, while Journey stood next to him in a Spider-Man costume. “Hope you all had a good Halloween!!” he captioned the photo.

Not long after he posted the picture, Fox commented on Green’s post, accusing him of using their son to make her look like an “absent mother.” “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” she wrote. “I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

She continued, “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

After the backlash, Green deleted the post and reuploaded the picture with his son cropped out. Fox, for her part, turned off the comments on a Halloween post on her Instagram of her and her three friends. “Really nailing this slutty Halloween thing 🧙‍♂️ 🎃 🕷,” she captioned the post.

Green confirmed that he and Fox—who also share sons Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6—had split after almost 10 years of marriage in May. “I will always love her,” Green said in an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green” at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Fox, for her part, has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly since her split from Green. They confirmed their romance in June after they were photographed kissing and holding hands.