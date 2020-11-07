Megan Fox Looks So In Love While Holding Hands With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox looks so smitten with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly while picking up some food to go in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (November 6).

The cute couple, and Midnight in the Switchgrass co-stars coordinated their looks with hats and black jackets as they went to collect their take away order.

Earlier this week, Megan made headlines after called out her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, as he reportedly painted her as an absent mom.

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram,” Megan stated to Brian, who had shared an image of their children enjoying Halloween with him. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

A day after the drama went down, Brian‘s ex and mom to his first child, Kassius, Vanessa Marcil, showed her support for Megan.

Shortly afterwards, Brian seemed to address the situation. Here’s what he said…

