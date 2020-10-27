Meek Mill’s Ex Milan Harris Why They Broke Up: ” I Equaling Not S***, I Would Not Gon Be S*** & I Do Not Have S***

Meek Mill’s Ex Milan Harris Why They Broke Up: ” I Had Not S***, I Would Not Gon Be S*** & I Do Not Have S***

Milan Harris, businesswoman and ex-girlfriend of rapper Meek Mill is N’t without a witty Remark on Social Networking.

Meek Mill declared their separation on social websites in September, only months when they welcomed a son with his birthday May 6.

Ever since that time, many enthusiasts have attempted to determine what made them go their individual ways. Today, Milan Harris has provided her very own response.

She reacted to a commenter who composed:

“Let’s determine why modest would render you”

The style designer responded:

“cuz I ai not so ***, I ai not gon be *** and that I do not possess s***”

Milan Harris has never been bashful about speaking up for himself because the separation. She had an answer for a single commenter who indicated she is just a”baby mama.”

“that the one thing I’m is that a babymama? Hmmm check my qualifications sweetie!! And when you do, do not ever discredit me . And even when I had been only a”babymama” what is sad about this? Can you say it is sad your mother, aunts, or cousins are merely baby mamas? Why tf you believe it is okay to say it around me. Y’all be activating and allowing this web s**t app y’all. The next time you in your family reunion inform which family members who have infants and not wed that that’s sad. Keep the exact identical energy to your loved ones sis.”

Before she advised her followers to not shout over breakups, yet to take another approach instead.

“Do not shout over breakups, do squats and make em wish he had a** lol j/k but I am so excited that I got on the scale today and it also read 178.4. That is my 10th day exercising and I’m good. I am not pushing myself to return . I am simply enjoying the processI carried a gorgeous person for 9 months so im committing myself 9 weeks to return but how it is looking I’ll become back way earlier @mamanaireclub @womanaireclub”

What would you think of Milan Harris’ answer for why and Meek Mill divide? Comment and tell us!