Entertainment

Meek Mill Slams Cops Over Murder Of Walter Wallace Jr.!!

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read
Meek Mill Slams Cops Over Murder Of Walter Wallace Jr.!!

Meek Mill hopped on interpersonal networking to knock Philly cops when they shot and murdered Walter Wallace Jr, a Black guy having mental health difficulties.

Cops state that Wallace was carrying a knife waving it, however, if he surrounded him and he refused to put down his knife, the shot him a few timeskilling him.

Protests were ignited in West Philly following the shooting. His loved ones members and neighbors asked whether the cops didn’t utilize their taser rather than shooting him.

“A so called’thug around the roads’ would not take a guy that has a little knife that lots of days to shield themselves…. The hood was visiting this our entire lives,” the rapper wrote. “I submitted for y’around observe that a young man killed before his mother and coulda been solved with a tazer or a shooter or two! Let us help her ASAP!”

He shared with a video of this episode.

Breaking NEWS  Travis Scott: I Could Safeguard My Dark Lady
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment