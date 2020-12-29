Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Child, Lil Durk to workforce up for new audio system

Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Infant and Lil Durk are possibly teaming up to establish a new songs platform.

The collaboration among the rappers was very first introduced by Meek Mill on Twitter past weekend.

“Me lil toddler Durkio tryna get any person in Silicon Valley to construct us our individual new music platform we can be the vast majority owner in,” he tweeted. “We will fork out!! We have to have top Silicon Valley steppers remember to!”

Meek Mill adopted up with a different tweet that announced 21 Savage’s involvement in the challenge, which the team have been hoping to begin in 2021.

The up coming working day, Meek Mill expanded upon his eyesight for the challenge, which aimed to donate a percentage to “the men and women we make income from”, and also sought to “maximize black wealth”.

“we absent start out a thing and donate a % to the people we make revenue from! We waiting on manufacturing now! #culturecurrency coming entire blast!!!” he tweeted.

Meek Mill ongoing in a different tweet: “Respectfully to Spotify way too we get thousands and thousands with them a single of my biggest platforms I offer on! We want their assistance too… but we absent establish anything exactly where we can optimize black wealth and we not long gone fall short by any signifies ‘we obtained a real backing at the rear of us’ let us get it”.

Having said that, the rapper famous that the undertaking was not aiming to be “the very same thing” as Spotify, Tidal and Apple Audio.

“We not even hoping to establish the very same detail as Spotify …tidal … apple we wanna establish a platform/software and connect it with individuals huge significant corporations and take in and create up some billion greenback shit! If you a big rapper that sale a good deal snd [sic] bought a great deal of impact rap in for %.”

