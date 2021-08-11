According to the latest news, today, tech giant MediaTek has announced two brand new processors in Taiwan. The processors are Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810. Both the chipsets are 6 nm octa core processors. The company believes these processors have the potential of providing better efficiency and performance than their predecessors.

Dr. JC Hsu, the corporate vice president and general manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit of MediaTek said that the new chipsets are designed to “provide device makers and smartphone users with the latest innovations at more accessible price points for the mainstream market.”

Let us dig deeper about the two new chipsets.

Dimensity 920

Dimensity 920 is a 6 nm chip. It comes with four Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The processor has Mali G68 GPU which according to the company has all of the technologies of the bigger G78. MediaTek claims this GPU is optimized for power efficiency. As per the official press release, the Dimensity 920 chipset offers up to 9% faster gaming performance over the Dimensity 900.

MediaTek unveils two 6nm Dimensity processors

Dimensity 920 can be paired with LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X memory and UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2 storage. It has Smart Adaptive Display support which allows the chipset to automatically adjust the refresh rate according to the game or UI action. It has a 4K video capture hardware engine and it can support up to four concurrent cameras and up to 108 MP sensors.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Dimensity 920 supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Call, and Data Concurrency 3.0. Data Concurrency 3.0 allows 5G gaming on SIM 1 while receiving a call on SIM 2.

Dimensity 810

Dimensity 810 is also a 6 nm chip. It comes with four Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The company claims this chipset delivers a 20% increase in performance compared to the previous generation. The chipset has Mali G57 MC2 GPU.

Dimensity 810 supports 120 Hz FHD+ displays, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and up to 64 MP cameras. The chipset has high-end AI camera features like AI-Bokeh and AI-Color. As far as connectivity is concerned, Dimensity 810 supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth version 5.1. The peak download speed of the modem is 2.77 Gbps.

According to a leak, this chipset will power an OPPO phone soon and it will be followed by Realme V-series phones.