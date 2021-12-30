MECA is a 3 in 1 Webcam that is surprisingly feature rich

MECA webcam brings in a remarkable game changer tool for video conferencing which helps in maintaining proper eye contact with face illuminating light and mic.

Video conferencing has certainly been the most important job in a Work from Home culture. In the times of covid-19 pandemic, the world has experienced the importance of internet and conference on video calls.

And the most general problem faced by every individual attending a video conference is maintaining the eye contact. Moreover, the face of the individuals either stare straight at the head or the chin.

MECA has brought a remarkable product which will eliminate every possible problem with video conferencing setup.

MECA 3 in 1 Video Conferencing Product specialization

MECA has brought a multipurpose webcam which can solve several problems for office workers.

The webcam setup has one adjustable camera which can be pulled down to the center of the screen for better eye contact while focusing straight towards the person on the other side of the call.

MECA is a 3 in 1 Webcam

It will also have a 70◦ view angle infront of the camera.

The camera is flexible, attached with 1mm diameter thin wire, which will not create any problem, if lies on screen. This feature will help in maintaining fine eye contact which provides the impression of being confident and friendly as well.

Features of MECA Webcam

The product will come with a ring light setup which will illuminate your face. This feature will avoid unnecessary face shadows falling from ambient lights.

The light will have the feature of being adjusted as per choice of the user. The product is handy and very easy to carry as well. MECA has provided a mic as well, for better sound catching ability.

The price of the product will remain around $89 USD to $99 USD. Kickstarter campaign is supporting the project. MECA has pre planned a mass production from Mid-April and start dispatching from Mid-May.