Me and my wellbeing: UTV Information presenter Michelle Napier on her life style

UTV Information presenter and journalist Michelle Napier is initially from Coalisland, Co Tyrone, and at the moment life in Belfast. She provides regional information bulletins on Great Morning Britain and also on UTV Live. She is married to Eoin, and mum to Nicholas (11), Julia (9) and Alex (7).

: Do you take regular exercise and if so, what?

A: I purpose to do some form of work out every single day, at least that is the program. I get pleasure from obtaining out for walks, swimming and enjoying tennis.

I do pilates and would say my enjoy of working is developing. My partner is a big admirer of operating and encourages me. He tells me I’ll never regret it afterwards, which is real as it is really really hard to conquer a post-run power boost.

I grew up in a sporty spouse and children so I like our young children to know that work out can be section of your each day lifetime, irrespective of whether it is really strolling to faculty or likely for a cycle later on.

The lockdown certainly produced me extra aware of how a lot workout we choose.

Q: What is the worst illness you have had?

A: I sense grateful to have liked great overall health and ideally that will carry on. I am often acutely aware that my health could change in a heartbeat, so I count my blessings every single working day.

Q: How balanced is your food plan?

A: I try to eat healthily most of the 7 days, with a lot of fruit and veg. I appreciate cooking and come across soup and smoothies a wonderful way of upping the family’s veg ingestion.

I am much more drained when I have been up early for my Good Early morning Britain shifts, so I try to eat porridge, and snack on fruit and nuts while I get the job done on producing and presenting the lunchtime information. It can be tricky to resist taking in additional carbs although, but then I will check out to slash back again another working day.

Weekends are certainly for treats.

Q: Any terrible practices?

A: When I’m on my early shifts I do have a tendency to enjoy unlimited cups of tea. I start off get the job done at 5am so I have my initially cuppa at 5.30am although I’m performing on scripts and then I’ll unfold out a few a lot more cups around my day.

I also appreciate baking, and making an attempt not to eat the conclusion effects can be a problem. At minimum I can give the goodies to loved ones and mates to get pleasure from. Baking became pretty well-known during the lockdown and I certainly baked extra buns and biscuits with the little ones.

Q: Do you consume and smoke and if so, how substantially?

A: I never smoke and I drink incredibly minimal these times a pair of eyeglasses of wine or a beer at the weekend.

I just can’t encounter looking immediately after kids the following working day with a sore head.

I have finished a few Zoom reserve club evenings with girlfriends nevertheless, and they are great exciting with a glass of wine.

Q: Do you consider any nutritional supplements?

A: I’ve taken vitamin D through the winter for many years and I go via phases of using natural vitamins. I want to consume a balanced diet plan.

Q: How do you generally consider time out?

A: If I am emotion a little bit pressured I am going to go for a run or a powerwalk. I uncover participating in the piano definitely therapeutic.

Like a large amount of parents I’ve spoken to, I have loved not acquiring to drive the youngsters to so numerous pursuits at the weekends.

We can love additional household time collectively and have been discovering walks in various destinations, some correct on our doorstep that I had hardly ever found out prior to.

For accurate time out, it’d have to be a walk on a beach on the North Coast or when authorized, Donegal.

I have invested many joyful summers on Portstewart Strand since I was a little one.

Q: How effectively do you rest?

A: Commonly I sleep really very well, although for my early presenting shifts I get up at 4.15am. I set 3 alarm clocks so that I never sleep in and typically leap out of mattress after the next a person. I have acquiring ready down to a wonderful artwork at this phase.

It was certainly a lot more difficult when the kids ended up more youthful but now they frequently slumber all night and bounce out of mattress at the crack of dawn.

I am hoping that when they achieve the teenage a long time I may possibly lastly get a lie in!

Q: Do you worry about getting outdated?

A: I am attempting to see age as a amount. As lengthy as I hold suit and effectively, I hope to age gracefully. Fingers crossed.

What is your go-to solution that retains you experience healthier?

A glass of warm drinking water with new lemon juice in the early morning, followed by a lot more water through the working day.

