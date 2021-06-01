Is there any possibility to bring Mbappe to Real Madrid?

Transfer talks between Real Madrid and Paris St. Germain have stalled regarding the availability of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Real Madrid has already announced the signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich for Free Transfer this summer.

With Sergio Ramos ageing and moving towards retirement, David Alaba has certainly become a good buy for Real Madrid. But in the case of Kylian Mbappe, things have slowed down pretty much.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 42 goals from 47 games in all competitions. And have also won the Player of the Year Award from Ligue 1. He has scored 8 goals from 10 UEFA Champions League game, including a hat trick against Barcelona, which made him a big favourite for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe wants a Project to win titles

Mbappe didn’t signed the contract extension in the PSG

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he has received enormous love and respect from France and Paris St. Germain. He has already won the FIFA World Cup; hence, he wants to stay in a team that has a clear project to win titles.

Alongside Neymar, Mbappe has enjoyed the last few years at the club and have refused to talk about his future.

Real Madrid losing French connection ahead of Mbappe deal

Zinedine Zidane has already announced that he’ll leave the club. And the situation with Rafael Varane has also created more confusion in the team. If Real Madrid have the option to include Varane in Player plus Cash deal for Mbappe, things can happen.

🗣 Benzema on Mbappe at Real Madrid [via M6]: "We'll see what happens, but in any case he is welcome in Madrid.



"He has all the qualities to be a Real Madrid player, one day I hope."



Real Madrid might have to wait for a season-long to sign Kylian Mbappe for Free next Summer, as he didn’t sign his extension with PSG yet.