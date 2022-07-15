Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s Mother, Responds To Natasha Bassett’s Breakup!

Despite the breakup of Elon Musk’s romance with Natasha Bassett, a 28-year-old actress, their relationship with his mother Maye Musk, 74, undoubtedly remains strong. That does not imply, however, that the supermodel mother of the millionaire did not have feelings regarding the breakup, as a source revealed to HollywoodLife Exclusively that Maye was “very disappointed” by the abrupt split.

As previously reported by HollywoodLife, Natasha invited Maye to Cannes on May 25 for the global premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, in which she starred.

Natasha and Maye “became very close over the previous few months,” the insider said. Natasha, in her opinion, was the ideal partner for her son. They had such a close relationship that she now truly considers her to be a friend. Even though she is no longer with Elon, their friendship will endure.

Elon Musk and Natasha were publicly pictured together for the first time the following week while on a romantic getaway to St. Tropez. Elon said on July 7 that he had surreptitiously fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, who was born in November 2021.

Shortly after, Natasha called it quits on their romance in order to “concentrate on her profession,” as HollywoodLife also Exclusively revealed. Maye doesn’t hold anything against her, the insider informed us. Natasha Bassett isn’t making Maye angry or disturbed. Maye is aware that sometimes a woman must prioritize her profession and self before a relationship because she is a woman, they added.

How is Elon handling the split, then? Evidently not that horrible. Natasha’s decision to end their relationship clearly devastated Elon, but he respects her decision and cares passionately for her, the person said. Even though he wishes things were different, he is aware of her busy schedule and promises to stay a part of her life for as long as she will have him.